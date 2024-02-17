Home

Sandeshkhali Violence: ‘Missing’ TMC Leader Arrested Over Rape Accusations

Shibhu Prasad Hazra and another TMC member have been accused of rape and sexual abuse by women in Sandeshkhali, police said.

Women in Sandeshkhali are protesting alleged sexual abuse by TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. (ANI Photo)

Sandeshkhali Violence: A local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) who was “missing” after being accused of rape and sexual harassment by women in West Bengal’s violence-hit Sandeshkhali, has been arrested by the police.

In a statement, West Bengal police said TMC Block President Shibu Prasad Hazra was arrested on Saturday and booked for rape and other charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Hazra and another TMC member have been accused of rape and sexual abuse by women in Sandeshkhali, they said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates.

