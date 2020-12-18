New Delhi: Five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Mukul Roy and MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh were granted interim protection by Supreme Court on Friday in criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal. Also Read - Kabirul Islam Resigns as General Secretary of TMC's Minority Cell, Amid Rebellion in Party

The Supreme Court directed the state police not to taken any coercive action against the BJP leaders till the next date of hearing.

The bench posted the batch of pleas for further hearing in the second week of January.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, sought response from the West Bengal government on five separate pleas filed by BJP leaders alleging foisting of criminal cases to deter them from political activities.

Besides Roy, Vijayvargiya and Singh, two other BJP leaders Sourav Singh and Pawan Kumar Singh have moved the Supreme Court for protection in cases lodged against them in the state.

While granting protection to these five leaders, the bench directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to submit in a sealed cover a report regarding alleged scuffle between TMC workers and security staff of West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose, who has filed a separate plea in the Supreme Court.

(With PTI inputs)