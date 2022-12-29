West Bengal School Holiday List 2023: Schools to Remain Closed For 26 Days During Puja. Check Month-wise List Here

School Holidays 2023 Latest Update

West Bengal School Holiday List 2023 at wbbse.wb.gov.in: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the school holiday schedule for 2023, which includes a 10-day summer vacation. There will be a total of 26 days of puja holidays in 2023. One can check the school holiday list by visiting the official website of the Board at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

‘This holiday list (2023 academic year) is given as a sample list. A total of 65 holidays are mentioned in the list. Holidays may vary according to geographical features of schools located in particular areas of different districts of the state, variations in regional festivals/customs, occurrences of natural calamities. which must be approved by the school governing body or administrator. But the total number of holidays in a year shall in no case exceed 65 days,” WBBSE in an official notice said.

Direct Link: Download WBBSE Model Holiday List

School Holidays in West Bengal: Check List of Holidays Here

List of school holidays in January

January 1: English New Year (Sunday)

List of school holidays in June

June 20: Rath Yatra (Tuesday)

June 29: Bakri Eid (Thursday)

List of school holidays in July

July 29: Muharram (Saturday)

List of school holidays in August

August 15: Independence Day (Tuesday, to be observed in schools).

August 30: Rakhi (Wednesday)

List of school holidays in September

September 6: Janmashtami (Wednesday)

September 29: Fatwa-Dawaz-Daham (Thursday)

List of school holidays in October

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Monday)

October 14 to November 16 (Durga Pujo Chaturthi till after Vaiphonta)

List of school holidays in November

November 15: Birsa Munda’s birthday (Wednesday, included in puja holidays)

November 19: Chhat Puja (Sunday)

November 20: Additional holiday for Chhat Puja (Monday)

November 27: Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary (Monday)

List of school holidays in December

December 25: Christmas Day (Monday).

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Kavi Bhanubhakta, the school will remain closed on July 13 (Thursday) only in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The Board has also notified a few community holidays. Schools will be closed on February 5 to commemorate Guru Rabidas’ birth anniversary, April 8 for Istan Saturday, and June 30 for Hul Diwal for tribal communities. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.