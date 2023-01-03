Schoolgirl Alone At Home Gang-Raped And Murdered On New Year’s Even In Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s father, one of the accused called him and said his daughter had died. On rushing home, he found her dead on the floor bearing injury marks.

Jalpaiguri: A 16-year-old girl was raped and murdered by five men at her house on New Year’s eve in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri. The matter came to light when the victim’s father lodged an FIR against five youths, following which the locals went on a rampage and ransacked the houses of the accused youths.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s father, one of the accused called him and said his daughter had died. On rushing home, he found her dead on the floor bearing injury marks. “These local boys would often harass my daughter and taunt her. They were after her for a long time. I want to see them punished,” a report in TOI quoted the father as saying.

Jalpaiguri SP, Biswajit Mahato said, “We received a specific complaint from the family and have started a case against the accused persons. Police are doing a thorough investigation into the incident.”

“We have arrested one of the accused, produced before the Jalpaiguri court today. We requested the Magistrate for custody for further inquiry. police forces have been deployed at the incidental spot to avoid any unwanted incident,” he added.

As the news spread, locals, in hundreds, raided the houses of the five accused persons and vandalized their houses. A large police force went to the spot headed by IC of Kotwali PS and the situation was contained.

A large section of the locals went to stage a demonstration inside the Kotwali PS premises demanding the arrest and punishment of the alleged culprits.

“We have started an inquiry based upon the FIR lodged. We can ascertain the cause of the death only after we get the postmortem report,” Jalpaiguri SP, Biswajit Mahato said.