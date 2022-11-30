Two EMU Local Trains Collide with Each Other Outside Bengal’s Sealdah Station

The two EMU suburban trains were on their way out of Sealdah, one of the busiest railway stations in the country, when they grazed against each other.

Kolkata: Two EMU local trains collided with each other while travelling in the same direction on adjacent tracks outside Kolkata’s Sealdah railway station on Wednesday. No passengers were injured in the incident, confirmed a railway official.

The two EMU suburban trains were on their way out of Sealdah, one of the busiest railway stations in the country, when they grazed against each other, Eastern Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

One train was travelling from Sealdah to Ranaghat, while the other was an empty rake going to the carshed from the terminal station at around 12.15 pm. The motorman’s cab of the empty rake was partially damaged in the accident, he said. “An enquiry will be held to ascertain the reason for the accident,” Chakraborty said.

According to railway sources, one local train started from platform number three of the Sealdah station towards Ranaghat in Nadia district. Simultaneously, another train, not carrying any passenger, started from platform number six towards the nearby car-shed.

However, due to some signaling error, both trains came on the same track as a result of which the car-shed bound train rammed the rear part of the other. As the trains were moving at an extremely slow speed, the impact of the collision was not mild. But the driver’s cabin of the train moving towards the car-shed got damaged.

Train movement in the Sealdah main section was partially affected owing to the accident and efforts are on to normalise services after removing the two rakes, he said.