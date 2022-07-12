Kolkata: Sealdah, one of the busiest terminal railway stations in the country, finally got its own metro station with modern amenities and features. The Sealdah metro station of East-West corridor will help people living in Kolkata’s suburbs to reach IT hub of Sector 5 without hassle. Once fully operational, the line will connect Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata. A part of the line has been built under the river bed of Hooghly, making it the first underwater metro system in the country.Also Read - Kolkata Woman Reunited With Kin After Spending 2 Months on Mumbai Streets in Search of Job
Also Read - TMC Accuses BJP of 'Playing Politics' After KMRC Ignores Mamata, Invites Smriti Irani To Open Sealdah Metro station
The Indian Railways has shared stunning pictures on Twitter, with the caption, “Aspiration to Reality: Take a look at the brand new, aesthetically designed Sealdah Metro Station, fulfilling the dreams of the city of joy, Kolkata.” Also Read - West Bengal To Run Zero Emission Electric Ferries On Hooghly River
Sealdah Metro Station: A Look At Inside Pictures Here
Trains were so far running between Sector 5 and Phoolbagan. Commercial services till Sealdah will begin on Thursday, taking the total operational length of the corridor to 9 km. The Indian Railways has shared some stunning images of the swanky new station terminal, which get modern amenities and features. “The full length of the East West Metro corridor will be completed by 2023,” she said at the function.
2.33-km extension up to Sealdah will help around 35,000 passengers in their daily commute.
The metro authorities are pinning hopes that the extension of services up to Sealdah will significantly increase the number of passengers in the partially operational East-West metro corridor, which is suffering from low patronage. When fully operational, the line will connect Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata. A part of the line has been built under the river bed of Hooghly, making it the first underwater metro system in the country.
The foundation stone for the corridor was laid in February 2009 by then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in presence of then Union minister Pranab Mukherjee. Kolkata boasts of the country’s first metro rail system — the North-South Line, which at present operates from Dumdum to Kavi Subhas. Besides, works are underway for several other corridors, which were announced when Mamata Banerjee was the railway minister. Metro Railway Kolkata is a part of the Indian Railways unlike the transit systems in other cities of the country where the state governments have stakes.
Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration event, Union minister Smriti Irani became nostalgic while recollecting the memories of her maternal grandfather, as she inaugurated the Sealdah Metron station of the East-West Metro corridor.
She said that on this day, she remembers her maternal grandfather, Mr Bagchi, who hailed from a Bengali family. “My maternal grandfather’s house is at Salt Lake. Today the Metro line will pass through Salt Lake and its inauguration is being done by me,” she added.
(With agency inputs)