Kolkata: Sealdah, one of the busiest terminal railway stations in the country, finally got its own metro station with modern amenities and features. The Sealdah metro station of East-West corridor will help people living in Kolkata's suburbs to reach IT hub of Sector 5 without hassle. Once fully operational, the line will connect Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata. A part of the line has been built under the river bed of Hooghly, making it the first underwater metro system in the country.

The metro authorities are pinning hopes that the extension of services up to Sealdah will significantly increase the number of passengers in the partially operational East-West metro corridor, which is suffering from low patronage. When fully operational, the line will connect Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata. A part of the line has been built under the river bed of Hooghly, making it the first underwater metro system in the country.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration event, Union minister Smriti Irani became nostalgic while recollecting the memories of her maternal grandfather, as she inaugurated the Sealdah Metron station of the East-West Metro corridor.

She said that on this day, she remembers her maternal grandfather, Mr Bagchi, who hailed from a Bengali family. “My maternal grandfather’s house is at Salt Lake. Today the Metro line will pass through Salt Lake and its inauguration is being done by me,” she added.

