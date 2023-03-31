Home

West Bengal

Section 144 Imposed In Bengal’s Howrah After Ram Navami Violence, 16 Arrested | Top Developments

Section 144 Imposed In Bengal’s Howrah After Ram Navami Violence, 16 Arrested | Top Developments

After fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported in Howrah's Kazipara on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose reviewed the situation and decided to impose prohibitory orders.

Police said the situation was calm and peaceful until this afternoon and after that, police personnel were pelted with stones which sparked tension in the area. PHOTO: PTI

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Friday imposed section 144 in Howrah after violence erupted during Ram Navami celebrations. Giving details, Howrah Police said 16 people have been arrested on Friday. On Thursday, police arrested 36 people in connection with the Ram Navami violence. Of these, 15 people have been remanded to police custody by court for further probe and the rest have been remanded to judicial custody.

Mamata Reviews Situation

After fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported in Howrah’s Kazipara on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor CV Ananda Bose reviewed the situation and decided to impose prohibitory orders and increase police deployment.

You may like to read

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the BJP and other right-wing organisations such as Bajrang Dal were “were involved in violence with arms” in Howrah on Ram Navami.

Amit Shah Speaks to Bengal Governor

In the meantime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Governor to enquire about the security situation in the town situated across the Hooghly river opposite Kolkata.

According to Raj Bhavan, Governor Bose asked the state government to “ensure fool proof arrangements to maintain law and order effectively” besides action to be taken “against miscreants.” The governor also said those who resort to violence under the illusion that they can hoodwink the people will soon realise they are in a fool’s paradise.

“There will be effective and concerted action to book the culprits and bring them before the law. Setting fire to public property, that too on the sacred Ram Navami day, is a highly provocative act and will be viewed seriously,” he said.

Fresh Violence in Howrah

A fresh violence was reported on Friday as unidentified miscreants pelted stones on police personnel and then the police used batons to disperse a group of people who had gathered there. And at least three policemen were injured in the brick batting.

Police said the situation was calm and peaceful until this afternoon and after that, police personnel were pelted with stones which sparked tension in the area.

A huge team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) from Kolkata Police was brought into the area on Friday afternoon. The personnel started a route march following the stone-throwing incidents.

Violence broke out on Thursday evening between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was taken out in the twin city of Howrah. Several vehicles, including some belonging to the police, were torched and shops and auto-rickshaws ransacked during the violence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.