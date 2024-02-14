Home

Section 144 Reimposed Around Sandeshkhali Village In West Bengal After Order Was Revoked By Calcutta HC

Amid violence in Sandeshkhali Village in West Bengal, Section 144 which was imposed and then revoked by Calcutta HC, has been reimposed till Feb 19. Here's all you need to know...

Sandeshkhali Violence

New Delhi: The Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal has been in the news for quite some time. Women in that village have been protesting and conducting marches for the arrest of the TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh because according to them, he has been involved in a number of rape and sexual harassment incidents. BJP leaders in West Bengal have been supporting the women in their protest and as these incidents sparked violence between the police and BJP, to maintain law and order, Section 144 was imposed. However, the Section 144 was revoked by Calcutta High Court, Now, it has been reimposed for the next five days till February 19, 2024…

