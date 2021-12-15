Burdwan: The security agencies have issued high alert after West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested a passenger travelling on a bus with 20 bombs in Burdwan city. As per a report by News 18, the state police have recovered these bombs from a government bus, which headed to the Panagarh Army Camp.Also Read - After Odisha, Rare Bright Yellow Turtle Found In West Bengal; Pictures Stun The Internet

As per the report, the man was smuggling the bombs in the government bus. The security agencies in the state have been alerted after the incident was reported in Burdwan city.

The man was arrested by the Ghalsi police from the SBSTC bus, which was going from Kolkata to Suri. Identified as Mohammad Sarfaraz Ansari, the passenger has been arrested on charges of smuggling bombs and was produced in Burdwan court today.

Primary probe claimed that the target was Panagarh Army Camp as the box full of bombs was to be delivered at Panagarh. As per the updates from the intelligence department, the Ghalsi police stopped and searched the government bus on the national highway.

However, a detailed inquiry has been conducted to ascertain the reason why the bombs were being carried in the bus. As per police, when the bus left Kolkata, the intelligence department of Panagarh Army Camp got information through a source that bombs were being smuggled into the bus.