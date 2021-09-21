Kolkata: In wake of the incessant rainfall coupled with high tide situation that has inundated most parts of the city and major areas of West Bengal and many districts in South Bengal, several trains have been short terminated, rescheduled, or canceled on Tuesday. Adding woes to the situation, the meteorological department has predicted more rains on Tuesday and Wednesday in Kolkata and several districts in South Bengal.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Rains: State Announces Closure of Schools, Colleges on Friday, Saturday | Details Here

Due to the prolific rainfall and subsequent waterlogging at Kolkata station in Sealdah Division and Tikiapara yard, several Howrah-bound trains were also short-terminated at Dum Dum Junction or Kankinara while many others short-originated at Sealdah instead of Kolkata.

The trains that have been cancelled are:

03113/03114 Kolkata – Lalgola – Kolkata special

02261 Kolkata – Haldibari special

03161 Kolkata – Balurghat special.

The trains that have been diverted are:

Kolkata – Gorakhpur special will be originated from Sealdah instead of Kolkata.

Gorakhpur – Kolkata special will be diverted to Sealdah.

The trains that have been short terminated are:

Sitamarhi – Kolkata special at Kankinara

Radhikapur – Kolkata special at Belgharia

03122 Gazipur – Kolkata special at Dum Dum Junction

The trains that have been rescheduled are:

Kolkata – Jammu Tawi special has been rescheduled at 14.45hrs

Kolkata – Amritsar special rescheduled at 15.20hrs

Howrah – Malda special rescheduled at 16.30hrs.

Several areas in Kolkata are partially submerged after heavy rain in the city. In view of the movement of cyclonic circulation from North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal, Kolkata and its adjoining areas are witnessing heavy rainfall.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area lies over southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above main sea level. “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on September 21. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on September 21,” IMD said in its bulletin.

Earlier on Sunday, IMD informed that a cyclonic circulation hovering over North West Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts was extending upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting south-westwards with height.

