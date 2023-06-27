Home

West Bengal

Captive Monkey Baby Abused At Kolkata Nightclub, Rescued: Watch

Captive Monkey Baby Abused At Kolkata Nightclub, Rescued: Watch

A baby rhesus macaque wearing collar chains can be seen forced to dance and being petted at a club in Kolkata.

They are often forcibly separated from their mothers, leading to immense trauma and long-lasting psychological effects.

Monkey Abused At Kolkata Nightclub: A recent viral video depicting the mistreatment of a captive monkey in a nightclub in Kolkata left wildlife conservationists and animal welfare activists stunned. The distressing footage shows a Rhesus macaque in collared chains being petted, while individuals insistently attempt to make the animal dance.

The video has been shared on Twitter by Neha 네하 방카 @nehabnk with the caption: “A Kolkata nightclub hosted a “circus-themed party” & used captive, chained monkeys as entertainment. Videos show guests manhandling the animal. Kolkata Police has registered a case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the club.”

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

A Kolkata nightclub hosted a “circus-themed party” & used captive, chained monkeys as entertainment. Videos show guests manhandling the animal. Kolkata Police has registered a case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the club.

pic.twitter.com/WKXCD2R6Ue — Neha 네하 방카 (@nehabnk) June 18, 2023

In a particularly disheartening sight, a baby rhesus macaque wearing collar chains can be seen forced to dance and being petted at a club in Kolkata. The video serves as a stark reminder of the cruel reality faced by countless animals in captivity. It is vital to understand that wild animals, such as macaques, are not meant to be kept as pets or used for human entertainment. Their natural habitat and freedom are essential for their physical and psychological well-being.

The distressing footage reveals the use of coercive methods to train these innocent animals for human amusement, highlighting the urgent need for action to end such practices. The submissive baby macaque in the viral video is a clear indication of the ongoing abuse and exploitation of these intelligent creatures, who are often forcibly separated from their mothers, leading to immense trauma and long-lasting psychological effects.

The captive keeping of rhesus macaques in India is a contentious issue. While there are laws in place to protect wildlife with any undue cruelty to animals punishable under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, abuse of rhesus macaques is still prevalent in some areas. The act prohibits any person from inflicting or causing any unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal.

As a part of its ongoing efforts to protect wildlife, Wildlife SOS operates a 24/7 helpline in Delhi-NCR (+91 9871963535), Agra (+91-9917109666), Vadodara (+91-9825011117), and J&K Region (+91 7006692300, +91 9419778280) dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating distressed animals across India.

Monkeys receive one of the highest numbers of rescue calls, with recent cases including a monkey being rescued from near the Udyog Bhawan area and a monkey with a baby rescued from a barbed wire fence in the Mithapur area of Delhi. In the past, Wildlife SOS has rescued monkeys kept in captivity for human entertainment and as pets including an Indian grey langur that lost its baby due to mistreatment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.