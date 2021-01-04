West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Shoes were hurled at the vehicles of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party’s national vice-president Mukul Roy on Monday allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers when they had gone for a roadshow in Kolkata’s Watganj area. Also Read - Congress Forms 4-Member Committee In Bengal to Hold Talks With Left Parties, Seat Sharing; Joint Events on Agenda

According to the reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) roadshow which was scheduled to be held from Orphanganj Road to the state BJP headquarters in central Kolkata, had to be shortened after police denied permission for it. As soon as the procession crossed Watganj area, shoes and stones were hurled from a makeshift stage where a programme of the ruling Trinamool Congress was being held.

"The police did not grant us permission to hold roadshow from Alipore to central Kolkata. It allowed us to take out the roadshow till Hastings. We held the programme as per the permission and it was conducted peacefully. However some TMC workers hurled shoes and stones at us. Our workers showed restraint as we do not want to respond to provocations. We will not respond to violence with violence. We will respond through votes," said Vijayvargiya, according to the Indian Express.

This comes days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda’s convoy was attacked when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in BJP said. Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources said.

“On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC,” said Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.