Siliguri Assembly Election Result LIVE News And Updates: The counting of votes for Siliguri Assembly Constituency of West Bengal will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. People of Siliguri cast their vote on April 17 amid tight security. Also Read - Kolkata Port Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Final Trends to Emerge Soon, Counting to Begin at 8 AM

The Siliguri Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengal is currently held by Asok Bhattacharya of CPM. Also Read - Purulia Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

In the 2016 Bengal Assembly Elections, Bhattacharya had defeated Bhaichung Bhutia of TMC. Asok Bhattacharya got 46.36 percent of the votes. Also Read - Balagarh West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting Starts at 8 AM