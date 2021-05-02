Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Singur Assembly election result that went to polls on April 10 is underway. The seat is currently held by Rabindranath Bhattacharya E of AITC. In the 2016 Bengal Assembly polls, he had defeated Rabin Deb of CPI(M). Rabindranath Bhattacharya E got 49.23 percent of the votes. Also Read - Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari Leading by Over 8,000 Votes in Early Trends, Mamata Trails

Singur Assembly constituency falls under Hooghly Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Locket Chatterjee won from Hooghly Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 73362 votes. She had defeated Dr. Ratna De (nag) of Trinamool Congress. Also Read - Jhargram Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of Votes Underway

Key candidates contesting from Singur constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections: Srijan Bhattacharjee (CPIM), Becharam Manna (AITC). Also Read - Falta Election Result LIVE: Who Will Win This Time? Counting of Votes Begins

Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Singur.

10:16 AM: BJP’s Rabindranath Bhattacharya leading

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins.