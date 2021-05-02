Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Singur Assembly election result that went to polls on April 10 is underway. The seat is currently held by Rabindranath Bhattacharya E of AITC. In the 2016 Bengal Assembly polls, he had defeated Rabin Deb of CPI(M). Rabindranath Bhattacharya E got 49.23 percent of the votes. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Takes Massive Lead Over Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram | LIVE Updates

Singur Assembly constituency falls under Hooghly Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Locket Chatterjee won from Hooghly Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 73362 votes. She had defeated Dr. Ratna De (nag) of Trinamool Congress. Also Read - Bhowanipore Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Leading

Key candidates contesting from Singur constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections: Srijan Bhattacharjee (CPIM), Becharam Manna (AITC). Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Mamata Set For Landslide Victory In Bengal; Vijayan Sweeps Kerala, DMK Leads in TN

Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Singur.

Official trends for 284 seats | Trinamool Congress leading on 202 seats, BJP leading on 77 TMC supporters celebrate in Kolkata as party leads on 202 seats#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/GdngGlijcW — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

14:13 PM: Counting update- Becharam Manna: 24444; Rabindranath Bhattacharya: 18710

11:44 AM: Trinamool’s Becharam Manna is leading in the Singur constituency now.

10:16 AM: BJP’s Rabindranath Bhattacharya leading

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins.