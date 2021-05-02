Singur Election Result Live Updates: Singur is an Assembly constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. It falls under the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. Polling was held in the fourth phase of assembly elections on April 10 in Singur. Also Read - Debra Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Humayun Kabir of TMC Leading

Notably, four key candidates are in the fray in this assembly seat which shot to limelight after TMC launched an anti-land acquisition stir against the then CPM led government. The prime candidates fighting this time include BJP’s Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Becharam Manna of AITC, Srijan Bhattacharyya of CPI(M) and Shankar Jana of SUCI. Also Read - Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Rabindranath Bhattacharya Leading

Check West Bengal Singur Election Result Live Updates Here:

10.20 IST: BECHARAM MANNA from TMC leading in Singur by 51% votes, according to the EC’s latest updates

09.50 IST: BECHARAM MANNA from TMC leading in Singur by 55% votes, EC Says

08:16 IST: BJP candidate Rabindranath Bhattacharya currently ahead of SUCI(C) candidate Shankar Jana as counting continues in Singur.

08.00 IST: Counting of votes is now underway.

06 .00 IST: In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,95,617 registered voters. In the 2016 Assembly polls, Rabindranath Bhattacharya of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) had won the Singur seat. He was declared winner on receiving 96,212 votes as against 75,885 voted garnered by the runner-up Rabin Deb of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

