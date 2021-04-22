New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of COVID-19 in the morning. Also Read - Time For Quick Restrictive Lockdown, Says Dr Naresh Trehan As Covid Cases Rise Sharply

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock. Also Read - 'Tika Lagao, Beer Le Jao': This Gurgaon Restaurant is Offering Free Beer to People Who Show Their Vaccine Card

It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us. Also Read - Delhi Woman, Brain Dead, Saves Life of 3 Other Patients — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 22, 2021

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” Yechury said on Twitter.