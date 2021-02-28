Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress workers on Friday allegedly attacked BJP worker Gopal Majumdar and his mother at their residence in West Bengal. TMC leadership, however, has refuted the allegations. While speaking to news agency ANI, Gopal Majumdar’s mother said, “They hit me on my head and neck and punched me. They hit me on my face too. I’m scared, they asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain.” Also Read - Ahead of Assam Assembly Polls, BJP's Ally BPF Joins Hands With Congress-Led Coalition

As per the accusations, the alleged TMC workers broke down the door of Gopal’s house and beat him with the butt of a gun. His 85-year-old mother was also allegedly beaten. The BJP has claimed that several party workers in the area have been attacked earlier. Also Read - Bengal Elections 2021: 'On 2nd May, Hold me to My Last Tweet', Says Prashant Kishor

Soon after the incident, BJP workers rushed to Gopal’s house and a complaint was filed at the Nimata Police Station. Gopal was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gopal Majumdar earlier had said, “On Friday night, some men broke down the door of my house with sticks and entered inside. They yelled at me for being with BJP and started beating me. The butt of their revolver hit the back of my head. Then I fell to the ground and my chest and abdomen pained. I don’t know who carried out the attack, but they must be TMC thugs. I lodged a complaint with the police”.