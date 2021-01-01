West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said that the BJP will form the new government in West Bengal which will move forward with Narendra Modi’s ideals. While addressing a rally at Yogdaan Mela, Suvendu Adhikari said, “We will win this battle. A new government will be formed that will move forward with Narendra Modi’s ideals and promise to make the state Sonar Bangla.” Also Read - CBI Conducts Raids At Premises Of TMC Leader Vinay Mishra In Cattle Smuggling Case

During the event, Suvendu Adhikari's brother and former Chairperson of Contai Municipality Soumendu Adhikari also joined the saffron camp.

Earlier, Soumendu Adhikari was removed as the chairman of the board of administrators of Contai Municipality in Purba Medinipur district following which he hinted that he would join the BJP following the footsteps of his political heavyweight brother Suvendu.

“Lotus will bloom in every household. Wait a bit,” said Soumendu Adhikari who also filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court challenging his removal from his post in the civic body.

Lotus is the election symbol of the BJP.

Soumendu had not participated in the recent political programmes of the TMC in the district and a section of the party leaders alleged that he was supporting Suvendu Adhikaris mass contact programmes in the district for the last two months.

“Remember, we worship Maa Durga with 108 lotuses,” Soumendu told reporters at Contai.

Suvendu Adhikari, a former cabinet minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, joined the BJP along with nine MLAs, five of them from the TMC, and a party MP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Medinipur on December 19.

At a public rally on Tuesday, Suvendu Adhikari said that lotus will bloom in his family.

His father Sisir Adhikari and another brother Dibyendu are TMC MPs. They did not give any indication of leaving the TMC.

However, Dibyendu Adhikari on Wednesday termed the decision to remove Soumendu from the post of chairman of the board of administrator of Contai Municipality as “unfortunate, unexpected and unfair.”