New Delhi: SpiceJet passengers might face delays in departure/ arrivals in Bagdogra owing to the runway closure on Thursday. The flights were expected to remain affected till 11 AM today, however latest reports suggest that passengers are still stranded at the airport. Before heading to the airport, flyers can check their flight status by visiting book.spicejet.co.

Siliguri, West Bengal | Passengers wait following the closure of runway in Bagdogra (IXB) for repair work. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected: SpiceJet pic.twitter.com/9sDOHdQBdy — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2022

"Due to runway closure in Bagdogra (IXB) till 1100 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx," tweeted the airline.

#Update: Due to runway closure in Bagdogra (IXB) till 1100 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 7, 2022