New Delhi: SpiceJet passengers might face delays in departure/ arrivals in Bagdogra owing to the runway closure on Thursday. The flights were expected to remain affected till 11 AM today, however latest reports suggest that passengers are still stranded at the airport. Before heading to the airport, flyers can check their flight status by visiting book.spicejet.co.
"Due to runway closure in Bagdogra (IXB) till 1100 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx," tweeted the airline.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet has said it will start a daily flight on the route between Delhi and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand from April 8. The flight will leave Delhi at 12.15 pm and arrive at Pantnagar at 1.15 pm, the airline had informed.
Earlier, the airline had started flight services between Gorakhpur and Varanasi as part of the UDAN scheme to increase tourism and connectivity in the aforementioned places. These new domestic flights come as part of the announcement by SpiceJet to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer.