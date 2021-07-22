Kolkata: Hours after one of her MPs snatched papers from Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the snooping on Supreme Court judges, journalists and political leaders among others using the Pegasus spyware, was “worse than the Watergate scandal” which broke in the US during the NIxon presidency.Also Read - Mamata Banerjee To Meet PM Modi During Her Delhi Visit, Likely To Discuss Several Key Issues

Banerjee likened the scandal which allegedly involved using a spyware developed by a Israeli firm to infect the mobile phones of hundreds of Indians in a bid to spy on them to the imposition of a super-emergency in the country. The chief minister claimed that all impartial institutions have been politicised by the BJP-led government. Also Read - Centre To Bring Privilege Motion Against TMC MPs For Misbehaving With IT Minister Vaishnaw: Report

“Pegasus is worse than Watergate scandal; it is super emergency,” Banerjee said during a press conference at the state secretariat in Kolkata. Also Read - West Bengal Board Class 12 Results DECLARED, Check Uccha Madhyamik HS Result at wbresults.nic.in, Pass Percentage and Other Details Here

A state of super-emergency has been imposed by Centre; all impartial institutions politicised: Mamata Banerjee on Pegasus issue — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2021

“They (BJP leadership) don’t trust even their own officers and ministers,” she said, adding “I have heard they tapped the phones of several RSS people”.

Earlier in the day, a TMC MP snatched papers from Communications and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday and tore those as the minister was about to make a statement on the alleged snooping row using Israeli spyware Pegasus. TMC MP Shantanu Sen snatched the papers from the hands of the minister, tore and flung those in the air.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked the members to desist from unparliamentary behaviour, before adjourning the proceedings of the House for the day.

“Please do not adhere to this unparliamentary practice,” Harivansh said, adding that the report that all MPs want to hear has now been laid on the table of the House and it can be discussed.