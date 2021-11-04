Kolkata: West Bengal Panchayat Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee died after prolonged illness at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. Mukherjee was 75 years old.Also Read - WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Various Posts; Apply Online by THIS Date

The chief minister visited the SSKM Hospital and announced about Mukherjee's passing away late this evening. "I still can't believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me," she said. His mortal remains will be kept at Rabindra Sadan, Kolkata tomorrow morning for people to pay their last respects, she added.

Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of the hospital last week after he complained of severe breathing problems, sources at the medical facility said.

(With agency inputs)