Suvendu Adhikari, 7 other BJP MLAs Suspended From West Bengal Assembly For Remainder Of Session

The eight members have been suspended under Rule 348 of the State Assembly.

Kolkata, Feb 10 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari along with party workers stage a protest against Bengal Sandeshkhali violence, outside Governor House in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

West Bengal Assembly: The speaker of the West Bengal assembly on Monday suspended West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Agnimitra Paul, and six members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over unruly and disorderly behaviour inside the Assembly from the remaining session of the Legislative Assembly after they sat on the floor inside of the Assembly House, raising slogans and demanding a discussion about the Sandeshkhali issue by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of West Bengal Sovandeb Chattopadhyay moved the motion and was placed before the House by the Speaker and the motion was passed.

After being suspended from the Assembly, LoP Adhikari said, “BJP will continue to raise its voice for the respect of women.”

In a recent incident in the Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal, agitated villagers set fire to the poultry farm belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shivprasad Hazra.

Locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam.

Residents claimed that Hazra took over their land against their will, leading to their agitation and subsequent protest against the TMC leader. Despite a significant police presence in the area in response to the protests, the villagers set fire to the poultry farm of Trinamool leader Shivprasad Hazra.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that being a woman, she had failed to protect ST women in Sandeshkhali violence.

Majumdar said, “The way reports are coming out of violence and rape cases in Sandeshkhali shows that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and Shiv Prasad Hazra have established their aristocratic rule and inflicting pain on women from the ST caste. Being a woman, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to protect women in Sandeshkhali.”

(With ANI inputs)

