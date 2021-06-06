Kanthi: An FIR has been filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari for allegedly stealing relief material worth several lakhs from Kanthi municipality office in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district. Also Read - West Bengal Class 12 Exam Latest News: Exam From Home May be on Cards For Class XII HS Students

According to police, the case has been filed against the Adhikari brothers on the complaint of Ratnadip Manna, a member of the Kanthi Municipal Administrative Board.

"On 29 May 2021 at 12:30 pm as per direction of Suvendu Adhikari and his brother and former Municipal Chief Soumendu Adhikari of Kanthi Municipality, Government tripal whose estimated value is around lakhs of rupees, was taken away from municipality office godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks," read the complaint submitted by Manna at Kanthi Police Station on June 1.

The complaint said that the relief material was allegedly stolen from the municipality office’s godown by forcefully and illegally opening locks.

The complaint mentioned that the BJP leaders used central armed forces in the alleged theft.

The FIR was filed on a day when Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Rakhal Bera was arrested for allegedly duping people on promises of offering jobs in the state’s irrigation and waterways department. The complainant Sujit Dey allegedly paid Rs 2 lakh but did not get the promised job.