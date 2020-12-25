West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Days after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the former Trinomool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday addressed a public rally in West Bengal’s Contai where he launched a scathing attack against the Mamata Banerjee government and said that he will rest only after BJP wins in the assembly elections in West Bengal. Also Read - Watch: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Shakes a Leg at Opening Ceremony of Bangla Sangeet Mela

Adhikari said, "Dilip Ghosh of Gopiballabpur and Suvendu Adhikari of Kanthi have come together. You (TMC) have to go. I will sleep only after the lotus blooms." Earlier in the day, Adhikari held a roadshow from Mecheda bypass to Central bus stand in Kanthi, East Midnapore district.

"This is just a storm. Tsunami will come next year when elections will begin. Bengal's public is ready to uproot and throw the TMC government," he said.

Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity joined the BJP ahead of State Assembly elections in 2021.