Kolkata/New Delhi: The West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has put rebel TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from the Assembly on hold citing technical issues. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to provide 'Z' category security Adhikari. According to the order issued by MHA, "Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him 'Z' category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal."

Adhikari will get a "Y +' category CRPF security cover when he will be visiting any other state.

Adhikari recently tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker.

In his resignation letter, addressed to the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked the TMC for the opportunities given to him.

“I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect. I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been given to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party,” he wrote.

But news from Kolkata suggested that Speaker has put the resignation on hold as there was no date mentioned on it.

