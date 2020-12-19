New Delhi: In a major setback to Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former party leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Saturday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Midnapore College Ground. Also Read - Amit Shah in Bengal LIVE: 'This is Just Start, She Will be Left Alone by Election,' HM Attacks Mamata After Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP

BJP leader Shah and Suvendu Adhikari then greeted people at the rally organised at College Ground in Paschim Medinipur ahead of Union Minister’s public address. Adhikari joined the BJP amid Shah’s two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of State Assembly elections in 2021. Also Read - Amit Shah Reaches West Bengal For 2-Day Visit, Welcomed by BJP Leaders at Kolkata Airport

Eleven MLAs, an MP and a former MP joined BJP today at the rally. The MLAs are Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu & Banasri Maity.

Former TMC leader had formally tendered his resignation to Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday when he had also resigned from the state Legislative Assembly.

In his resignation letter, addressed to the CM Banerjee, Adhikari had said, “I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect. I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been given to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party.”

After Adhikari’s resignation from TMC, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to provide ‘Z’ category security to the rebel leader.

According to the order issued by MHA, “Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal.” “Y ‘+’ category CRPF security cover in other states,” MHA added.

(With inputs from ANI)