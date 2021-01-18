West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday launched a scathing attack against Mamata Banerjee, who earlier announced that she will fight the upcoming West Bengal assembly polls from Nandigram, and said that the Trinamool Congress chief will lost the seat (Nandigram) by over half lakh votes. Also Read - WATCH: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Vandalised at Suvendu's Rally in Kolkata After Mamata's Nandigram Call

Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP last month, had won the seat in 2016. In the 2011 assembly polls, Banerjee with Adhikari’s help campaigned for farmers’ land in Nandigram and ousted the 34-year-old Left government. Also Read - Will Contest From Nandigram: Mamata's Open Dare to Turncoat Suvendu Adhikari

Mamata Banerjee is presently an MLA from Bhawanipore constituency. The Bengal CM also said she could contest the election from two constituencies, including Bhawanipore in South Kolkata. Also Read - Muslims Who Say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai, Vande Mataram' Will be Honoured: UP Minister

Earlier today stones were pelted at BJP workers who were part of a rally attended by Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata. A huge police deployment was made in the state capital’s Mudiali area following the incident to prevent the situation from escalating further.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Stones were pelted at BJP workers who were part of a rally attended by Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata earlier today. pic.twitter.com/hLW8NEmWeX — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

Soon after the incident Suvendu Adhikari said that these ‘tactics’ won’t work and stressed that the people of the state want a change this time. “Police permission was obtained for this rally but still few persons were seen pelting stones. But these tactics will not work because people of West Bengal are with us and they want a change,” Adhikari said.