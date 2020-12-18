West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: West Bengal Legislative Assembly speaker Biman Banerjee on Friday said that he has examined Suvendu Adkhikari’s resignation letter and found that the date isn’t specified in the letter. The speaker further added that he was not been informed that Adhikari’s resignation is voluntary and genuine. Also Read - BJP Workers Unfurl 'Jai Shri Ram' Banner Atop Kerala Municipal Office, Case Registered

"I have examined the letter & found that date isn't specified in it. I hadn't been informed that his (Suvendu Adhikari) resignation is voluntary & genuine. So it's not possible to accept it. I've asked him to appear before me on 21st December," Speaker, West Bengal Legislative Assembly said.