Tarakeswar Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Tarakeswar Assembly seat will begin at 8 AM. The Vidhan Sabha seat that falls under Arambagh Lok sabha constituency went to polls on April 6. The seat is currently held by Rachhpal Singh E of TMC.

In the 2016 Bengal Assembly Elections, Rachhpal Singh E had defeated Surajit Ghosh of Nationalist Congress Party with a margin of 27690 votes. In the 2021 Tarakeswar Assembly elections, Ramendu Sinharay of TMC contested against Swapan Dasgupta of BJP.

Key candidates to watch out for this time: Surajit Ghosh (CPIM), Ramendu Singha Roy (TMC) , Swapan Dasgupta (BJP).

Tarakeswar Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Tarakeswar