Tarakeswar Assembly Election Result 2021: TMC’s Ramendu Sinha Roy is likely to emerge victorious from Tarakeswar Assembly constituency . The Vidhan Sabha seat that falls under Arambagh Lok sabha constituency went to polls on April 6. The seat is currently held by Rachhpal Singh E of TMC. Also Read - West Bengal: BJP Party Office Set Ablaze In Arambagh, Party Accuses TMC of Causing Incident

In the 2016 Bengal Assembly Elections, Rachhpal Singh E had defeated Surajit Ghosh of Nationalist Congress Party with a margin of 27690 votes. In the 2021 Tarakeswar Assembly elections, Ramendu Sinharay of TMC contested against Swapan Dasgupta of BJP. Also Read - Bhabanipur Election Result 2021: TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Wins, Defeats BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh

Key candidates to watch out for this time: Surajit Ghosh (CPIM), Ramendu Singha Roy (TMC) , Swapan Dasgupta (BJP). Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: TMC Sweeps Bengal, BJP Retains Asssam; Vijayan Leads LDF To Historic Victory

Tarakeswar Assembly Election Result 2021 Highlights

19:19 PM: TMC’s Ramendu Sinha Roy leading

10: 00 AM: BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta trailing in early trends by over 1800 votes

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins.