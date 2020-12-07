One senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker on Monday succumbed to injuries after Bengal police used water cannons and tear gas shells on protesters who were part of a BJP rally in West Bengal’s Siliguri. According to the reports, the BJP workers clashed with the police in north Bengal, as they were stopped from moving past barricades at two points near branch secretariat ‘Uttarkanya’ during their rally in protest against TMC dispensation’s “misrule”. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Woman Who Saved CISF Jawan's Life Marries Him, to Contest Local Body Polls in Kerala

Tejasvi Surya, BJP's Yuva Morcha National President, took to Twitter and launched a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Ulen Roy, a senior BJP worker, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata's police threw," Tejasvi Surya said.

I am informed by our local karyakartas that Sri Ulen Roy, a senior BJP karyakarta, has succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata's police threw. This is murder. Nothing less. We are very angry. We will never forgive you Mamata Di. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/7xgZcKus4n — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 7, 2020

Our BJYM karyakartas are made of steel. You can’t break us. You can’t shake our resolve. Friends, just see how many tear gas shells are shot here! pic.twitter.com/GwiA2od4xJ — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) December 7, 2020

“All self-proclaimed Constitutional Moralists & Constitutional Patriots:bThis is how democracy is being murdered in WB. Police are pelting stones at peaceful rally, shooting tear gas & country bombs. BJP is fighting to save democracy & Constitution. Where are you all hiding?,” he added.

The activists, as part of the ‘Uttarkanya Abhijan’ called by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), took out two protest marches, alleging that the state government has not fulfilled the promises made to the people of north Bengal, and benefits of the welfare schemes launched by the ruling dispensation have failed to reach the common man.