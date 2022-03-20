New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over ‘The Kashmir Files’, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ranaghat in West Bengal Jagannath Sarkar has alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car when he was returning after watching the film in Nadia district. “I was returning after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’. A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly,” said Jagannath Sarkar.Also Read - Michael Vaughan, Allan Border, Mark Waugh Among Nearly 80 Cricket Stars Bid Farewell To Shane Warne at Private Event

Sarkar claimed that he escaped the untoward incident as the car was in speed and the bomb landed behind his car. Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state, the BJP MP alleged that the ‘law and order situation has deteriorated in the state and thus President rule should be imposed to save the Democracy’. Also Read - Rare Black Rhinoceros Born in Czech Zoo Named Kyiv in Honour of Besieged Ukraine Capital

“No one is secure in Bengal as Law and Order situation has worsened in the state. Democracy has been toppled by the state government. Article 356 (President’s rule) should be imposed to prevent the prevailing situation (deteriorating law and order) in the state. Otherwise, it won’t stop,” he stated. Also Read - Around 200 Injured After Gallery Collapses During Football Match in Kerala's Malappuram | WATCH

Meanwhile, the politics over ‘The Kashmir Files’ has heated up, with the partners in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra — Shiv Sena and NCP — slamming the BJP for using the movie for political gains. “Films are not exact narration of true event of history. They are based upon fiction, fantasy and imaginary stories. It is irony that attempts are being made to foisted on people depiction of concocted historical events as true”, tweeted NCP leader Majeed Memon.

Echoing similar remarks, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “It’s not correct to use a sensitive issue like Kashmir for politics as ‘The Kashmir Files’ is just a film, it won’t provide any political advantage to anyone.”

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, The Kashmir Files’ depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.

(With agency inputs)