Kolkata: Considering the threat of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Durga Puja festivities will be a low-key affair in West Bengal this year too as Calcutta HC has ordered that Pandals in the state turned into 'containment zones' and no visitors will be allowed to enter inside them. The same will be applied for the Kali Puja also, which comes around 20 days after the Durga Puja. A similar order was issued by the High Court last year as well.

What the order says

Hearing a PIL filed by Howrah resident Ajay Kumar Dey pledging to impose last year’s restrictions during the Durga Puja to contain the spread of Covid-19, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Kumar Bindal said the visitors will not be allowed inside the Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal this year as well.

All the restrictions imposed by the court last year will remain the same.

The Advocate General, who appeared for the state, said the state government has no objections if the court imposes these kinds of restrictions for the greater benefit of the people.

What The Court Had Ordered Last Year

No visitors would be allowed to enter the marquees.

For small pandals, barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metres.

There should be no-entry boards at the barricades.

Only 15 to 25 persons belonging to the organising committees will be allowed to enter the pandals.

The organisers will have to distribute masks and sanitisers to the visitors, do awareness campaigns and make continuous announcements so that the people get aware of the impending threat of the disease.

This year all these restrictions will remain active during the Durga Puja and Kali Puja celebration.

COVID-19 Lockdown Extended Till October 30

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has extended the Covid restrictions and night curfew till October 30. However, in view of the Durga Puja celebrations, restriction on the movement of people between 11 pm and 5 am has been relaxed between October 10 and October 20.

All outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, shall continue to be strictly prohibited between 11 pm and 5 am, except for health services, law and order, essential services and other emergency purposes. However, in view of the ensuing festive period, the said restriction will be relaxed between October 10 and October 20, the order said.