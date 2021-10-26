Kolkata: At a time when the covid cases continue to surge in Bengal, the state government on Tuesday has issued an order under which the manufacturing, sale of gutkha, and pan masala in the state has been banned for a year.Also Read - 'I Want to Go to Prison': Annoyed Husband Asks Police to Jail Him to Escape Wife at Home!

As per the state government’s order, the ban will come into force from Nov 7, 2021. The Commission of Food Safety of the state Health Department, Tapan K Rudra has initiated the ban on the production, sale, storage, and distribution of products such as gutkha and tobacco. The decision has been undertaken keeping in mind the health of the people. Also Read - Bank Holidays November 2021: Banks to Remain Closed for Total 17 Days in November, CHECK Full List of Holidays

In the notice issued by the state government, the commission of food safety said “Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations 2011 made by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, in the exercise of powers conferred by clause (i) of sub-section (2) of section 92 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006) read with section 26 thereof, prohibits sale of articles of food in which tobacco and/or nicotine are used as ingredients, as they may be injurious to health.” Also Read - China Pledges to Help Taliban ‘Rebuild the Country’ in Doha Meeting

Products like Gutkha and pan masala have seen a wide usage of ingredients such as tobacco and nicotine. Usually, the sale of such products yields more tax revenue to the state government. But keeping in the mind the health of the people, several states across the country have banned products that contain nicotine as their main ingredient.

Earlier in 2019, the Mamata-led Bengal government has initiated a ban on gutkha, betel spice, and other tobacco goods. However, in 2013 year, the state government has banned pan masala, gutkha, Khaini for a year.