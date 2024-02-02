Home

West Bengal

‘This Will Be BJP’s Antim Budget’: Mamata Suggests BJP Won’t Return To Power In LS Polls

‘This Will Be BJP’s Antim Budget’: Mamata Suggests BJP Won’t Return To Power In LS Polls

Mamata Banerjee said the interim budget for 2024-25 will be the "antim" (last) budget of the BJP at the Centre, suggesting that the saffron party will not win a third term in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls this year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Dharna demanding the release of MGNREGA funds, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo)

West Bengal News: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for “withholding” funds to the state and said the interim budget for 2024-25 will be the “antim” (last) budget of the saffron party at the Centre, suggesting that the party will not win a third term in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls this year.

Trending Now

The West Bengal Chief Minister made the remark during a a dharna in Kolkata, which began earlier in the day to demand the state’s “dues” from the Centre for various social welfare schemes.

You may like to read

“It is not an interim budget, but the ‘antim’ budget,” Banerjee said.

The chief minister also said her government has submitted utilisation certificates regarding the usage of central funds since 2011, when the TMC assumed power in the state for the first time.

“Why should we take responsibility for what happened before we came to power, during the Left rule?” she said.

Budget lacks vision: Priyanka

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleged that the interim Budget “lacked vision” and did not have any plans to create new jobs. Priyanka said the “biggest misfortune” is that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not say a single word on unemployment.

She also claimed that the BJP-led government has failed to curb inflation and unemployment, and its interim Budget has disappointed every section of the society.

In a post on X, the Congress general secretary said the two biggest troubles that the people of India are facing are unemployment and inflation.

“What measures were taken in the central government’s budget to deal with these two problems?” she asked.

“Unemployment has broken all records. Big institutes of the country such as IIMs and IITs are facing the challenge of placements. There is neither any vision nor any plan in the budget to create new jobs and deal with unemployment. The biggest misfortune is that the finance minister did not say a single word on unemployment,” Gandhi said.

Public struggling with inflation

Similarly, the general public, struggling with inflation, was also disappointed with this interim Budget, she said.

“The poor and middle classes have been waiting for relief for the last ten years. No tax relief was given to the middle class. The BJP government, which has failed to curb inflation and unemployment, has disappointed every section of the society,” she said.

In another post on X, Gandhi alleged inflation is increasing day-by-day and women bear the maximum brunt of it.

“On the other hand, crimes against women are increasing and they are discriminated against at the workplace also,” she said.

“According to the government agency Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), female temporary workers are paid 48 per cent less than men for the same work. At the same time, permanent women workers get 24 per cent less money than men. Amidst these circumstances, the most unfortunate thing is that nothing was said in the (interim) budget to remove these anomalies,” she said.

The Congress on Thursday said the interim Budget presented by the government lacks on both accountability and vision, and questioned how many of the promises made in the last ten years have been fulfilled.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 11.11 lakh crore spending on infrastructure and vowed to continue reforms as she resisted resorting to populist measures in Modi government’s last Budget before the general elections, instead choosing to stay on the path of cutting deficit while bolstering measures for focus groups.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.