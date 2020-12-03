Kolkata: In a good news for West Bengal government employees in the upcoming year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) from next month for them, and said the states coffers would never run dry for its staff, although it was yet to receive dues of Rs 85,000 crore from the Centre. Also Read - 'Not Going Anywhere': TMC's Suvendu Adhikari Quits Party, Returns After Meeting With Top Brass

The state has also made arrangements to ensure RT-PCR tests for detection of COVID-19 infection are conducted for Rs 950, she added.

Banerjee, during her address to members of TMC- affiliated government employees' association at the state secretariat, said dues payable by the Centre to Bengal had been mounting over a period of time under several heads — UGC grant, GST and funds for COVID-19 battle among others.

“We had not been receiving our financial dues. At least Rs 8,000 crore is due under GST. Despite financial constraints, we had met the recommendations of all previous pay commissions (Sixth Pay Commission). We will also provide three per cent hike in DA from January 2021,” she said.

Banerjee said the exercise will incur an expense of Rs 2,200 crore on the state’s exchequer.

“More than Rs 85,000 crore dues are yet to be cleared by the Centre but that will not prevent us from giving our people their dues,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)