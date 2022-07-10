Kolkata: Hours after Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) announced that Union Minister Smriti Irani will inaugurate the Sealdah Metro station on Monday, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing attack against the Centre, accusing the Modi government of playing politics by “not inviting” chief minister Mamata Banerjee to the inauguration of a major station on the East-West Metro corridor.Also Read - Amarnath Yatra 2022: Centre Suspends Annual 43-day Pilgrimage from Jammu | Details Here

Talking to news agency ANI, TMC leader Madan Mitra claimed that since Banerjee is not in the state, the KMRC inaugurates the major metro station, alleging “this isn’t the tradition of democracy”.” BJP govt is ignoring those who laid the foundation of Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC). This isn’t the tradition of democracy. CM Mamata Banerjee isn’t in the state right now, so they’re inaugurating KMRC,” Mitra said. Also Read - From Laying Foundation of Country's 1st Bullet Train to Attending Ganga Aarti With PM Modi: Shinzo Abe's Close Relationship With India

“If CM gives us the direction, we can demonstrate on a level that they won’t be able to do anything. But we won’t do it… let the public see. They think this is also Maharashtra & another Eknath can be found here,” he added. Also Read - How Shinzo Abe Boosted Japanese Investments In India

About Sealdah Metro station

The Metro station will link suburban train services to and from Sealdah, one of the busiest terminal railway stations in the country

The Metro will provide connectivity to the passengers travelling to Salt Lake and Information Technology hub at Sector V there.

The East West Metro section connecting Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake is partially operational at present with services being operated between Sector V station and Phoolbagan.

Out of the 16.6 km length of East West Metro, underground corridor constitutes 10.8 km between Howrah and Phoolbagan with the tunnel passing below the Hooghly river.

For the rest of the route, trains will travel on elevated tracks, according to KMRC, the executing agency of the project.

Several houses developed cracks during the underground work for the East West Metro line at Bowbazar in central Kolkata in May, nearly three years after a similar incident there.

On August 31, 2019, a tunnel boring machine hit an aquifer leading to severe ground subsidence and collapse of several buildings at Bowbazar. It caused a delay in completion of the project, which was earlier scheduled for December 2021.