Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a massive rally at Kolkata's renowned Brigade Parade Ground. During his hour-long speech, PM Modi slammed the TMC-led West Bengal and accused the party of pushing Bengal towards separation instead of development. Attacking the Trinamool Congress, Congress and Left Front, PM Modi also said that the 2021 elections will be fought between the 'Anti-Bengal' forces and the voters of the poll-bound state. "The dream of 'sonar Bangla will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture and to bring change," he said during the Brigade rally at Kolkata.

PM Modi in Brigade: TMC has pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, and thus the lotus is blooming. You've divided people on religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming: PM Modi in Kolkata

PM Modi in Brigade: The dream of ‘sonar bangla’ will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal’s development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal’s culture and to bring change: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata.

PM Modi in Brigade: The next 25 years are very important for the development of Bengal. The development here in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for State’s development in the next 25 years: PM Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground

PM Modi in Brigade: I have come here to make you believe in 'Asol Poribortan'. Belief in Bengal's development, in change of Bengal's situation, in increasing investment & industries in Bengal, & in the reconstruction of Bengal: PM Modi

PM Modi in Brigade: You know it very well how the democratic system has been destroyed here. BJP will strengthen this system. We will bring the change to re-establish public belief in govt systems, in the police, and the administration: PM Modi in Kolkata

PM Modi in Brigade: TMC made promises to work for ‘Maa, maati, manush’. But you tell me, has TMC been able to bring change in the lives of common people here in the last 10 years?: PM Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground

PM Modi in Brigade: You are well aware of the condition of 'Maa, Manush, Maati'. Mothers are being attacked on streets and in their houses. Recently, the cruelty unleashed on an 80-year-old mother has shown their cruel face to the entire country: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Brigade: My opponents say that I work for my friends. Who we grow up with are our best friends. I grew up in poverty hence I understand the plight of poor people living in every corner of India. I work for my friends & will continue to do so: PM Modi in Kolkata

PM Modi in Brigade: Your (Mamata Banerjee's) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and don't want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Brigade: Tolabaazi, syndicate, commission cut! You have done so many scams that a ‘Corruption Olympics’ game can be organized. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives: PM Narendra Modi in Kolkata