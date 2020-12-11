West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Trinamool Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Central government after the Home Ministry sought a report from the West Bengal government on alleged “serious security lapses” during the visit of BJP president J P Nadda to the state. While addressing the media, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said that the state government is accountable to answer to the state assembly. No other person can call for any explanation in respect of law and order situation, especially Central govt. This is a violation of the Constitution and colourable exercise of power. Also Read - Congress Condemns Attack On JP Nadda in Bengal But Questions BJP Ruled States In Same Breath

"Behind entire thing, there is malice on the part of Central Government and there is a malafide attitude on the part of Central govt officials by sending letter. This is deplorable. No one can violate the Constitution," he added.

Senior TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Nadda's convoy had "convicted criminals" and goons who carried weapons with the malafide intention to instigate violence.

“What is the central government is doing by sending a letter (seeking report) from the state government is unconstitutional. The MHA summoning the chief secretary and DGP is unacceptable. The BJP and the central government is trying to create a situation where they can interfere with the federal structure,” Bandopadhyay said at a press conference.

The provocative speeches by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh are leading to a vicious situation, he said and claimed that Nadda was accompanied by “convicted criminal and armed men of BJP.

Reacting to West Bengal Governor Jagdish Dhankar’s statement where he said the law and order situation of the state has been continuously worsening, adding chief minister Mamata Banerjee has to follow the Constitution, Kalyan Banerjee said that the governor is BJP’s conduit pipe.