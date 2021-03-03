With West Bengal Assembly polls inching closer, the political battle in the state is getting bitter with every passing day. Mounting an attack on the BJP, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress leaders on Wednesday met Election Commission officials and alleged that the use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on advertisements of various central schemes and the vaccination certificates distributed by the Union health ministry violated the model code of conduct. Also Read - Prominent Leaders Take First COVID Jab on 2nd Day, Govt Allows Private Hospitals to Give Vaccines | Key Points

Terming the usage of the prime minister on the vaccine documents as blatant misuse of power of official machinery”, the Trinamool Congress leaders sought the intervention of the poll panel to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes with images of PM Modi at petrol pumps. Also Read - Karnataka Agriculture Minister Takes COVID-19 Vaccine at Home, Centre Seeks Report

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi happens to be the star campaigner of the BJP in this assembly elections. As a politician, he is seeking support for his party during rallies. In this situation, using his photo in vaccination certificates is akin to influencing voters and violates the model code of conduct. We have sought the EC’s intervention to remove his photo in hoardings promoting central schemes at petrol pumps,” Bengal Minister Firad Hakim said. Also Read - In Poll-Bound Bengal, Yogi Raises Love Jihad and Cow Slaughter Issues, Attacks Mamata Banerjee

The minister called on the EC officials a day after Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien alleged that the PM photos have been used on the COVID-19 vaccination certificates even after the announcement of poll dates.

“Elections declared. PM photo still brazenly appearing on #COVID19 documents. Trinamool @AITCofficial taking this up strongly with Election Commission @ECISVEEP,” he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Addressing his concern, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien wrote in the letter to the election body that by placing his name on the provisional certificates, the PM is not only exploiting his power and position but is also taking away credit from the medical fraternity that put their lives at risk to save countless others and those who are behind the making of the vaccine.