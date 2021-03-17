Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday demanded the removal of Suvendu Adhikari’s name from the Nandigram electoral roll. In a letter to the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress said that Adhikari is not a permanent resident of the area and has not resided in the area in the last six months. The party has also sought the initiation of criminal proceedings against Suvendu Adhikari for ‘furnishing false particulars. Also Read - 'Been Beaten up Many Times in Life,' Says Mamata Banerjee in Jhargram Ahead of TMC Manifesto

Suvendu Adhikari, once a close confidant of Mamata Banerjee, will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls from Nandigram on BJP ticket against Trinamool Congress supremo. Adhikari, during his public rally, claimed that he will defeat Mamata Banerjee with over half lakh votes.

The battle for Nandigram had grabbed the headlines after Mamata Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, which is known to be the bastion of Suvendu Adhikari. The Trinamool Congress supremo has been holding a series of rallies in the area with an aim to win maximum votes.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress will be releasing its manifesto for the upcoming polls today from the party’s headquarters in Kolkata. The party was scheduled to release the manifesto on Mahashivaratri — March 11 — but an injury to Mamata Banerjee’s leg a day before forced the party to defer the event.