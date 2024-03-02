TMC Govt Used Women Of Bengal As Vote-Bank: PM Modi Attacks Mamata Banerjee

Home

Krishnanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crores in West Bengal’s Krishnanagar on Saturday. While addressing a gathering, he took a jibe at the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal Government by stating that it used the women of Bengal as a vote-bank. Taking a jibe at TMC’s slogan ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’, PM Modi said that today Maa, Maati as well as Maanush, (mother, land and humans) all are displeased by the TMC’s governance. “”Using the slogan of ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’, the TMC govt used the women of Bengal as a vote-bank. Today, Maa, Maati as well as Maanush, all are displeased by the TMC mode of governance,” he said.

PM Modi on Sandeshkhali

Talking a jibe at CM Mamata Banerjee government over Sandeshkhali case, the Prime Minister stated that the state government went deaf and didn’t listen to the grievances of the women of Sandeshkhali who kept asking for justice. He further questioned the law and order situation in the state.

“Women of Sandeshkhali kept asking for justice, yet the govt did not hear them. In Bengal, the police do not decide when a criminal must be arrested, it’s the criminal who decides everything for himself. The state govt did not want the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident to be arrested..,” PM Modi said.

Crime And Corruption Flourished Under Tmc’s Rule

