Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to start his two-day visit to West Bengal today to take stock of the BJP’s affairs in the state as the assembly elections draw near, amid a rebellion within the ruling Trinamool Congress. Speculations are rife that heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the Trinamool Congress and gave up cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government may join BJP during Shah’s visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs such as Silbhadra Dutta and Jitendra Tiwari. Also Read - TMC Uttar Kanthi MLA Banasri Maity Tenders Resignation, Fourth Leader To Quit in 24 Hours

Here are the top developments: Also Read - Meeting Between Centre, West Bengal Government Begins Over Law & Order Situation in State

Home Minister Amit Shah will start his two-day West Bengal visit today. Amit Shah will be staying at a hotel in Newtown after arriving in Kolkata. “On Saturday morning, he has a scheduled meeting with NIA officials. Then he will visit Swami Vivekanada’s residence in north Kolkata to pay tributes,” the state BJP leader said.

Speculations are rife that heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the Trinamool Congress and gave up cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government, may join BJP during Shah’s visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs such as Silbhadra Dutta and Jitendra Tiwari.

Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Dutta on Friday resigned from the Trinamool Congress in the third major exit from the party in the last 24 hours. Dutta, a two-term MLA, said he has sent the resignation letter to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee by email, triggering speculations that he may join a long list of party leaders who have either joined the BJP or is willing to ahead of the assembly elections, likely in March-April.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy on Friday blamed the Trinamool Congress of slapping multiple false cases against the saffron party leaders who had earlier quit TMC and charged it of pursuing vindictive politics against political opponents.

A meeting called by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla with DGP and Chief Secretary of West Bengal on Law and order issue