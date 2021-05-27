Kolkata: Birbhum Trinamool Congress President Anubrata Mondal on Thursday suffered breathing problem after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Kolkata. In 2019, Mondal underwent a minor surgery at the state-run SSKM Hospital. “Mondal was admitted to SSKM on Friday (July 5) with high diabetes. Today he underwent a fistula operation. We kept him under observation for the first two days as he had high blood sugar and blood pressure,” said the doctor monitoring Mondal then. Also Read - Lockdown in West Bengal Extended Till June 15, Mamata Says Total Shutdown Will Not be Imposed in State

Mondal, who shares a cordial relationship with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, has been in news many times for making controversial statements in public, including asking the party activists to “hurl bomb at the police”. Also Read - WBBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021: BIG News Students Must Know

Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: Over 8 Lakh People Evacuated in West Bengal, Mamata to Stay in Nabanna to Monitor Situation | Top Developments