Kolkata: West Bengal minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim on Monday resigned from his post as the Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) after Election Commission’s order for the upcoming Assembly elections. TMC leader Firhad Hakim, popularly known as Bobby Da, is contesting from the Kolkata Port constituency. Also Read - Honest Uber Driver Returns Bag Containing MacBook & Cash to Customer Who Left it in Cab at Midnight

The Election Commission reiterated today that it has “temporarily restrained” political appointees, who are holding office of Administrators/Head of Board of Administrators in Municipal Corporations of West Bengal, from exercising their roles till the period Model Code of Conduct is in force. Also Read - Bengal Election 2021: TMC's Firhad Hakim Steps Down as Chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation | LIVE

“Temporarily restrain such political appointees, holding office of Administrators/Head of Board of Administrators in Municipal Corporations of WB on appointment basis after the end of their term, from exercising functions of Board while the Model Code of Conduct is in force,” the poll watchdog said. Also Read - CAA Promise, 33% Reservation For Women in Govt Jobs: Amit Shah Launches BJP Bengal Manifesto | 10 Points

“Committee headed by Chief Secy, WB, Principal Secy Urban Development & Principal Secy Personnel as members shall appoint govt officials, keeping in view EC’s instructions to discharge functions of Administrators/Head of Board of Administrator, as case may be, during the period,” the EC added.

The Chief Secretary is expected to ensure the same ground rules in all other municipal bodies in West Bengal to ensure a smooth run ahead of the elections. The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in 8 phases from March 27 while the final phase will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.