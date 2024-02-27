Home

TMC Leader Shot Dead In West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, Check Details Here

TMC leader and Deputy Head of Guma 1 Panchayat, Bijas Das was allegedly shot dead while he was on his way to a colleague's house.

Representational Image

Kolkata: Bijan Das, TMC leader from West Bengal’s Ashok Nagar, was allegedly shot dead in North 24 Parganas district on Monday. He was the deputy head of Guma 1 panchayat and was on his way to a colleague’s house when he was allegedly shot dead.

His close aide and TMC party leader, Manav Kalyan Majumdar, reached the spot as soon as he got the news. He alleged that the opposition was behind the murder, and added that they were trying to create fear among the ruling party leaders to suppress them and stop them from doing their work.

Conspiracy By The Opposition?

“I feel this is a complete conspiracy by the opposition party, especially in West Bengal, where the TMC is working for the people, and the opposition is resorting to such conspiracies to create fear among us, targeting the head, deputy head, and regional leader so that they cannot fulfill their responsibilities. This is a complete opposition conspiracy,” he said.

“I arrived at the scene of the incident as soon as I learned that Bijan Das, the Panchayat’s deputy leader, had been shot. It was disclosed that Gautam Das, has been suspected of killing Bijan Das. Police officers are present there looking into the matter,” narrated Majumdar.

Fear Among Ruling Party Members

He further expressed fear, stating that these incidents are unprecedented and designated people have to work around the clock, and in case anyone calls us at night or if we go out at night, and someone targets us, it becomes very difficult for us.

He also called on the government to arrest the perpetrators and punish them accordingly to avoid similar incidents in the future.

He said, “I call on the government to investigate and arrest the perpetrator immediately and punish him accordingly to avoid similar incidents in the future.”

Allegations Against TMC

This incident comes a day after the Calcutta High Court clarified that it has not issued any orders to stay the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is the main accused in the Sandeshkhali sexual assault case. There are ongoing protests against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan who has been absconding for a long time. The opposition is continuously alleging that the various party members, including senior leaders, are also involved in the Sandeshkhali issue, and this is the reason they are not interested in solving the concerns of the tribal people of Sandeshkhali who have been allegedly exploited by the TMC leaders.

The opposition also alleged that the government of West Bengal is continuously trying to supress the investigation and is helping Shekh Shahjahan stay away from police.

(With inputs from ANI)

