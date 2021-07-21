Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and urged all regional parties to come together to defeat the saffron party in the 2024 national elections. Banerjee also said that “Khela” will happen until the BJP is removed from the country. “We will start the fight of 2024 from now and we need to start planning from now”, said Banerjee at the Martyr’s Day rally in Kolkata.Also Read - Amid Rumours of Exit, BS Yediyurappa Invites BJP MLAs in Karnataka For Dinner

"The BJP took India to darkness, it will be 'Khela Hobe' till it's ousted from Centre," she added. The speech was telecast in various languages in different states including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Tripura and poll-bound Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

'Khela Hobe' was the electoral slogan of the TMC in the run up to the Bengal elections earlier this year.

Mamata Banerjee also announced that August 16 will be celebrated as “Khela Diwas” which will be marked by distribution of footballs to poor children. “‘Khela’ will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country. We’ll celebrate ‘Khela Diwas’ on Aug 16. We’ll give footballs to poor children,” she said.

West Bengal BJP leaders protest against ”violence” targeting party workers in state

Leaders of the West Bengal BJP, including its president Dilip Ghosh and several MPs, sat on a dharna here on Wednesday to protest against the alleged political violence targeting party workers in the state. The saffron party organised similar programmes in West Bengal on a day Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee addressed her party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata and hit out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the Pegasus snooping row.

Ghosh slammed the West Bengal government for violence in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that a large number of its workers and their families and properties have been targeted by TMC supporters in the state after Banerjee led her party to a huge win in the Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on May 2.

The TMC has denied the charge and claimed that there has been little violence since Banerjee took oath as chief minister for the third time.