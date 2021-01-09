Katwa: In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, BJP national president J P Nadda said TMC means “cut money” and “chaal chor “(ricegrain thieves). Also Read - Violating MHA Guidelines? West Bengal Allows 100 Per Cent Occupancy in Cinema Halls

Nadda mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for agreeing to implement PM Kisan Yojna only after realising that her party is fast losing ground among the farmers in the state. Also Read - Courtesy Visit: West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Meets Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Nadda, who launched the ‘Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan’ to woo farmers in the poll-bound state, said it is “too late” for the TMC government to agree to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

He said the state government was compelled to go for the beneficiary scheme only after coming to know that “anger of the farmers over being deprived of the central schemes will wipe the TMC government in the state”.

“The Mamata Banerjee government agreed to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi after such a long time as she has realised that the TMC is fast losing ground in Bengal. But, let me say it clearly that it is already too late for the TMC government,” Nadda said while launching the campaign.

West Bengal: BJP national president JP Nadda along with Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, has lunch at a farmer's house in Jagadanandapur in Purba Bardhaman district pic.twitter.com/nJLYiHPHpV — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

The TMC government earlier this month softened its stand on implementing PM Kisan scheme in the state, after more than a year of opposition to the programme.

Nadda asserted the farmers rally at Katwa proves that days of Mamata Banerjee government are numbered.

He said the BJP would provide justice to the farmers after it forms the next government in Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)