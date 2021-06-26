Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has reportedly taken ill after receiving a ‘fake’ vaccine shot at an inoculation drive in Kolkata. The actor-turned-politician has been suffering severe dehydration, low blood pressure and abdominal pain since early morning today and is being treated at home, ABP reported. The TMC MP was vaccinated four days ago at the ‘free’ inoculation camp in Kasba area of Kolkata. Also Read - Pregnant Women Can be Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Says Health Ministry

Soon after taking the jab, Chakraborty became suspicious of the process and lodged a police complaint. It was then found out that a man, posing as an IAS officer, was organising a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination camp in the city. The Kolkata Police arrested the organiser identified as Debanjan Deb. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates Today: PM Modi Chairs Review Meeting on Ayodhya Development Plan

Chakraborty had her doubts after being inoculated as she did not receive the customary SMS that is sent to people after they are administered a dose. Also Read - Punjab Extends Lockdown Till June 30, Allows IELTS Coaching Institutes to Reopen | Full List of Guidelines Here

“I had got an invite to the camp, where I was told members of the third gender will also be inoculated. When I did not receive the message after my vaccination, I immediately stopped the entire process at the camp and informed the police,” Chakraborty had said.

However, doctors have also said that the parliamentarian’s illness could be panic-induced, reported News18 Bangla.

The police on Thursday seized all material from the site and sent samples for forensic investigation. Police found a large number of vials of Amikacin injections with fake labels of Covishield at Deb’s office. They recovered a ‘fake identity card’ and impounded a four-wheeler from the possession of the accused.